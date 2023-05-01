Castings’ (CGS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 530 ($6.62) price target on the stock.
Castings Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CGS stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £162.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.61. Castings has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 353.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.82.
Castings Company Profile
Read More
