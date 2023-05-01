Castings’ (CGS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 530 ($6.62) price target on the stock.

Shares of CGS stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £162.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.61. Castings has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 353.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 349.82.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

