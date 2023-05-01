Piper Sandler Trims Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Target Price to $22.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of UVSP opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 59.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

