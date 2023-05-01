StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.
U.S. Energy Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.89. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
