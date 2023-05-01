StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.89. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

