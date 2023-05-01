Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.63.
Verint Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -364.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,027. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,115,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
