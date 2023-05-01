Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -364.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,027. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,115,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

