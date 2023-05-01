Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 610,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 46.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth about $282,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 72.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 128,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 54,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

