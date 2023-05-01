Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 273.0 days.
Ag Growth International Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $44.54 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10.
Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 77.61%.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the provision of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities, including seed, fertilizer, grain, rice, feed, and food processing systems. It operates through the Farm and Commercial segments. The Farm segment focuses on the needs of on-farm customers and offers grain, seed, fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, grain and fuel storage solutions, and grain management technologies.
