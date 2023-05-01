Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 273.0 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $44.54 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1093 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ag Growth International Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the provision of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities, including seed, fertilizer, grain, rice, feed, and food processing systems. It operates through the Farm and Commercial segments. The Farm segment focuses on the needs of on-farm customers and offers grain, seed, fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, grain and fuel storage solutions, and grain management technologies.

