CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at CapStar Financial

In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 9,375 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,124.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 455.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 240,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CapStar Financial by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 43,121 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $288.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

