Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £1,880.20 in Stock

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.20 ($2,348.20).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 271 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.74 ($2,348.87).
  • On Tuesday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 306 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 614 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,878.84 ($2,346.50).
  • On Tuesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881 ($2,349.19).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 2.1 %

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 780 ($9.74) on Monday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($14.86). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 667.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 612.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.83 million, a PE ratio of 3,545.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,727.27%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

(Get Rating)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.