Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £1,880.20 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.20 ($2,348.20).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 271 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.74 ($2,348.87).
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 306 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 614 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,878.84 ($2,346.50).
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881 ($2,349.19).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 2.1 %
MAB1 stock opened at GBX 780 ($9.74) on Monday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($14.86). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 667.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 612.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.83 million, a PE ratio of 3,545.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
