1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Acquires £40,033.44 in Stock

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) insider Claire Milverton acquired 83,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £40,033.44 ($49,998.05).
1Spatial Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of SPA opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.63) on Monday. 1Spatial Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 55 ($0.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The company has a market capitalization of £55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,050.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.39.
About 1Spatial
