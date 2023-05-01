Analysts Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Target Price at $190.00

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.00.
TCEHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
Tencent Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $44.36 on Friday. Tencent has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $424.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20.
Tencent Company Profile
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.
