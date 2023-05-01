Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $5.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outlook Therapeutics

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 653,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,486.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 222,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 96,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

