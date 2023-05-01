Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $24.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

AESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AESI opened at $18.04 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

In related news, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

