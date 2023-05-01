WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $32.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

