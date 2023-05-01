Brokerages Set DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) PT at $144.00

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

DSRLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $112.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average is $125.54. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $147.15.

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

