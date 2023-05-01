Analysts Set U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target at $16.75

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Insider Activity

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 167,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.