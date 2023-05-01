Yum! Brands (YUM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $140.58 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,260,000 after buying an additional 698,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after acquiring an additional 336,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.