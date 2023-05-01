Regional Management (RM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $132.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.26 million. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 47.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $256.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.