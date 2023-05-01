AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. AmerisourceBergen has set its FY 2023 guidance at $11.50-$11.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ABC opened at $166.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,565,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,191,000 after purchasing an additional 324,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

