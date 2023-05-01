Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $36.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading

