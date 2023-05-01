Phillips 66 (PSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSX opened at $99.00 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

