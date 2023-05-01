Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.26%. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $110.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $45,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.