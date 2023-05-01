Thomson Reuters (TRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at C$178.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$159.77. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$119.23 and a 52-week high of C$180.93. The firm has a market cap of C$84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

