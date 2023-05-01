Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY23 guidance at $1.60-1.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.60-$1.83 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

HST opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

