CSG Systems International (CSGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.35-$3.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.35-3.65 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.05 million. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.86.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

