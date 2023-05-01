RPT Realty (RPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RPT Realty Stock Up 2.1 %
RPT stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62.
RPT Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
