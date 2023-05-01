RPT Realty (RPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty Stock Up 2.1 %

RPT stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

