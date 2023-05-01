Yum China (YUMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,441,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,688 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

