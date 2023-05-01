Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $100.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Citigroup upgraded Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

