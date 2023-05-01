Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives GBX 100.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 100.20 ($1.25).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 125 ($1.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.92) to GBX 76 ($0.95) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Quilter Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 85.10 ($1.06) on Friday. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.48 ($1.67). The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.17, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.05.

Quilter Increases Dividend

About Quilter

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

