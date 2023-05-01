Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $2.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Skillz Stock Performance

SKLZ opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $263.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Skillz has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skillz

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,956,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,722.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Skillz by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 43.1% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Further Reading

