Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $76.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.60.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Formula One Group Price Performance
Formula One Group stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
