Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $76.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Formula One Group stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

