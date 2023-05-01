MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives $25.29 Average PT from Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.24.

Insider Activity

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

