Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $8.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDLS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 107,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,634.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 214,272 shares of company stock worth $995,228. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 19.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 224,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth $983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 245.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

