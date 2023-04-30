W Advisors LLC Sells 504 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

W Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.72. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

