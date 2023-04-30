RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.72. The company has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

