AAF Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.72.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

