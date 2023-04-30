Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,342 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.72. The company has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

