Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 42,505 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $497,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.