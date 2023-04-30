Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $329.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

