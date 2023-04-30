Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,913 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

UBER opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

