Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,118.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 63,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57,886 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, Settian Capital LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $194.11 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

