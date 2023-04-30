Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 17,926 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.05 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

