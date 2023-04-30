Burney Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

