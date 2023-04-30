Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

