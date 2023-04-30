Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.