Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 162.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 643.46, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,709 shares of company stock worth $58,092,494. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

