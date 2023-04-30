1,263 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

EL opened at $246.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

