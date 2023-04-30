Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 8,564 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

