Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $165.62 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $167.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average is $148.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

