Country Club Bank GFN Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

