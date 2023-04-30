Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,129 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $273.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.03 and a 200 day moving average of $237.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

